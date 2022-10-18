Will DJ LeMahieu play for the Yankees in ALCS vs. Astros?

The New York Yankees were able to sneak past the Cleveland Guardians and into the 2022 ALCS. They’ll face the Houston Astros with a trip to the World Series on the line. The Yankees have had plenty of injuries this season and entering the postseason. Infielder DJ LeMahieu was unable to play in the ALDS vs. Cleveland due to a toe injury. He’s been taking batting practice and appears close to a return. We’ll be monitoring his status for the ALCS and whether or not he’s on the roster against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu injury updates: ALCS vs. Astros

LeMahieu was considered day-to-day and traveled with the team to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS. He wasn’t on the roster and wasn’t able to play, but it’s still encouraging he was with the team. The expectation is that he’ll at least be on the roster for the ALCS, though may not get back into the lineup right away. If LeMahieu is able to play, there’s a good chance the Yankees use him as the leadoff hitter. Aaron Judge was shifted out of the top spot for Gleyber Torres, who has done alright.