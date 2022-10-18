Klay Thompson, Draymond Green expected to have minutes limit Tuesday vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on minutes limits in Tuesday’s opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr said he’s not comfortable playing both veterans with questions surrounding their conditioning.

Steve Kerr says he’s not comfortable playing Draymond Green and Klay Thompson big minutes tonight Vs Lakers. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 19, 2022

It’s hard to tell exactly what this minutes restriction is going to look like, but Thompson and Green will likely be held to 30 minutes or less. The guard had questions about his fitness in preseason and was held out of some games, while the forward was away from the team for a bit due to his altercation with Jordan Poole and likely lost some conditioning as a result.

From a fantasy and DFS standpoint, this elevates Andrew Wiggins and Poole slightly in terms of projections. Thompson likely remains where he was but does have less shooting upside on a minutes restriction. Green is an all-around stats guy but probably should be taken out of lineups for the opener.