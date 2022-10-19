Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, October 19

After just two games Tuesday night to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, we’ve got a loaded Wednesday slate with 12 contests on tap. That gives us plenty of player props to choose from, which means plenty of chances to win some money. Here’s three props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (+105)

The Nets are going to be without Joe Harris and Seth Curry, two of their top perimeter shooters. Durant has hit 40.9% of his triples during his time with the Nets on 5.4 attempts per game. This is likely to be a close game, so the minute should be there for Durant. With Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving potentially having a more aggressive approach, look for Durant to be on the perimeter a bit more and have a great chance at going over on this number. The plus-money payoff is not bad either.

Dejounte Murray over 7.5 assists vs. Rockets (-120)

Murray averaged 9.2 assists per game last season with an offensively challenged Spurs squad. He now joins a potent Hawks unit led by backcourt mate Trae Young. Look for Murray to get his teammates involved to begin this season and build some chemistry. Eight assists in this system should be easy for the newly acquired guard.

Nikola Jokic under 48.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Jazz (-120)

Betting the under on most Jokic lines is typically a recipe for disaster. However, there’s a strong chance this game simply isn’t competitive enough for Jokic to hit this total. The two-time MVP averaged 48.8 combined points, rebounds and assists per game last season, so the line is right about where it should be. The big man likely doesn’t play enough minutes to get the job done in the season opener on this prop.