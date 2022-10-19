NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, October 19

It’s a loaded Wednesday slate in the Association, which means there are plenty of great DFS value plays available for those participating in contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

With Dejounte Murray gone, Vassell likely takes over as the lead playmaker for this team. He’s going to be the second offensive option behind Keldon Johnson, and the Spurs want to evaluate whether Vassell can be a long-term fixture on this team. Look for him to get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents on an otherwise forgettable team.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $4,800

Gordon is a big trade candidate, although the Rockets seem to enjoy having him around. The veteran averaged 13.4 points per game last year while getting 46 starts, so the playing time will be there. The Rockets should be solid offensively, which leads to more shots for Gordon. He’s a solid value addition for DFS lineups Wednesday.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,500

Get Hyland at this price while you still can. The Nuggets second-year guard is one of the most popular breakout candidates, especially if Denver has injuries early. Hyland will come off the bench so there’s a bit of a natural cap on his minutes but he should be closing out games with Denver’s top lineup more often. He can shoot the triple as well, providing some more upside than most guards at this price point.