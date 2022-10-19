Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Nets on Wednesday

Some of the NBA offseason’s biggest question marks return to the court as the Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans today at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zion Williamson is expected to come back after missing the entirety of last season. Ben Simmons will take to the court for the Nets alongside Kevin Durant, who was denied a trade in the offseason, and Kyrie Irving, who will now be able to play at home after the vaccine mandate in New York was lifted.

The Nets are 2.5-point favorites, with the total set at 231 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -2.5

Last season’s late addition of CJ McCollum was big for the Pelicans, but Williamson hasn’t played in a game for over a year. If he’s expected to be the centerpiece of this offense, he might need some time to shake off the rust from his injuries and time off. The Nets’ team chemistry is the biggest question after the Simmons trade, but they have enough pure talent on their roster with Irving and Durant to pull this one off at home.

Over/Under: Under 231

With the start of a new season, there are always kinks to work out on offense and I can see a lot of missed shots tonight as Simmons and Williamson take to the court for the first time in a while. Irving, Durant, and McCollum should all be reliable, but the Nets are without Seth Curry and Joe Harris, which will put a bigger scoring burden on their stars. The under is the safer play, especially with a line this high.