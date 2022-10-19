Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Miami Heat will host the Chicago Bulls in their season opener tonight, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine, still recovering from a knee injury, will miss tonight’s game, as will Lonzo Ball.

The Heat, who lost to the Celtics in the Eastern conference finals in June, return a core of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Miami is favored in the matchup by 7.5 points, and the total is set at 216 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7.5

The Bulls are without two of their centerpieces in this opener. DeMar DeRozan can really only do so much without LaVine and Ball out there. The Heat’s starting lineup and top scorers remain consistent from their conference finals run last year, there shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment period. Heat win and cover the spread tonight.

Over/Under: Under 216

I don’t see the Bulls scoring enough to make the game highly competitive, and without that, it will be a challenge to hit the over. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game last year, but we can’t rely on that number without two of their top scorers. The Heat averaged a slightly lower 110.0 per game in 2021-22. There’s always a little rust to shake off in the season opener, too, so the under seems like the safer bet tonight.