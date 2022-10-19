Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

We’ll get our first look at Donovan Mitchell in a new uniform when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday in each team’s 2022-23 season opener. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2.5

The Cavaliers have a loaded starting lineup, especially with Evan Mobley returning from a minor preseason injury. Mitchell might attempt to come out hot in this one, so the Raptors will have to be wary of that early. Toronto had identical home and road records last season, while Cleveland was three games under .500 on the road. Take the Raptors to win and cover in the opener.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

Both the Raptors and Cavaliers were in the bottom third in scoring last season. Toronto averaged 109.4 points per game, while Cleveland sat at 107.8. Both teams are healthy and Cleveland’s acquisition of Mitchell should boost its offense a bit. This is a somewhat lower total than most NBA matchups, so the over is the play here.