Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies meet Wednesday to get their 2022-23 seasons going, with tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks will get their first look at newly acquired guard Jalen Brunson, while the Grizzlies will have to play without star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as he recovers from a foot injury.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 227.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4

Memphis was an absolute juggernaut at home last season, going 30-11. The Knicks were better on the road than at home last year, so they could put up a bit of a fight here but the Grizzlies have the more cohesive unit and the bigger star in Ja Morant. Memphis wins and covers Wednesday.

Over/Under: Under 227

The Grizzlies were second in scoring last year despite plenty of injuries, averaging 115.6 points per game. The Knicks were near the bottom of the league offensively, posting 106.5 points per game. Even with Brunson coming in and RJ Barrett improving, this New York team might not be great offensively. With Jackson Jr. out, the Grizzlies could struggle a bit early as well. This total is higher than most NBA lines, and the under feels like the safer play.