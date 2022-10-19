Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks open the 2022-23 NBA season Wednesday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Mavericks denied the Suns a chance to compete for a trip to the NBA Finals last postseason, winning in Game 7 of the second round in a 33-point blowout. Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +4.5

This game should be close if history between these two teams holds up. The Mavs and Suns expect to be there at the end in the West playoffs. The Suns bring back the same roster from last season essentially but with a less-than-happy Deandre Ayton. The Mavs lost Jalen Brunson to free agency but added Christian Wood. Brunson could be addition by subtraction. This is Luka Doncic’s team and this could be the season he rises above the league and wins MVP.

The Suns have a potential answer for Doncic in Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges. Even with those two, Doncic torched Phoenix in last year’s playoffs. Dallas also has the advantage in the second unit with Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie. Those two against the Suns’ bench is a clear mismatch. Anyway, Mavs getting points is mostly going to be favorable this season.

Over/Under: Over 217

This line feels low for Game 1 of the regular season in the NBA. If there’s a blowout one way or the other, this could get out of hand. That may not be the case but this game has very little importance outside of ego. The Suns ranked top 10 on offense and defense last year while the Mavs were second in point allowed per game. That could have more to do with pace. If Dallas plays with more pace to start this season, the over feels strong.