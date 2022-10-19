Breaking down the weather forecast for the CJ CUP 2022

The 2022 CJ Cup is traveling to Jasper County, South Carolina this weekend. Six of the world’s top 10 golfers will join the field at the Congaree Golf Club, including reigning CJ Cup champion Rory McIlroy and two-time winner Justin Thomas.

McIlroy enters as the oddsmakers’ favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +1100 and Jon Rahm at +900. The weather in Gillisonville will bring near-perfect conditions for golfing, with sunny skies, very little wind, almost no chance of precipitation, and highs in the 70s.

Below is a look at the full weather report for the four days of the 2022 CJ CUP starting Thursday, October 20 and ending Sunday, October 23.

Thursday, October 20

Hi 69°, Low 40°: Sunny, 2% chance of rain, 4 MPH wind

Friday, October 21

Hi 71°, Low 46°: Sunny, 2% chance of rain, 3 MPH wind

Saturday, October 22

Hi 77°, Low 53°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of rain, 6 MPH wind

Sunday, October 23

Hi 77°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of rain, 8 MPH wind