Breaking down the weather forecast for the CJ CUP 2022

The 2022 CJ Cup is traveling to Jasper County, South Carolina this weekend. Six of the world’s top 10 golfers will join the field at the Congaree Golf Club, including reigning CJ Cup champion Rory McIlroy and two-time winner Justin Thomas.
McIlroy enters as the oddsmakers’ favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +1100 and Jon Rahm at +900. The weather in Gillisonville will bring near-perfect conditions for golfing, with sunny skies, very little wind, almost no chance of precipitation, and highs in the 70s.
Below is a look at the full weather report for the four days of the 2022 CJ CUP starting Thursday, October 20 and ending Sunday, October 23.
Thursday, October 20
Hi 69°, Low 40°: Sunny, 2% chance of rain, 4 MPH wind
Friday, October 21
Hi 71°, Low 46°: Sunny, 2% chance of rain, 3 MPH wind
Saturday, October 22
Hi 77°, Low 53°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of rain, 6 MPH wind
Sunday, October 23
Hi 77°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of rain, 8 MPH wind