How to watch the 2022 CJ Cup in SC via live online stream

The 2022 CJ Cup begins at 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, with a competitive field of PGA TOUR golfers teeing off at Congaree Golf Club outside Ridgeland, South Carolina. The tournament will run through Sunday, October 23, with no cut after Friday.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy enters as the oddsmakers’ favorite to win at +650. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s odds are set at +1100, and Jon Rahm is at +900.

To watch the 2022 CJ Cup on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 CJ Cup are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

12:49 p.m. Cameron Young/Scottie Scheffler/Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. Jordan Spieth/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama

Friday Featured Groups

12:49 p.m. Justin Thomas/Jon Rahm/Keegan Bradley

1:01 p.m. Tom Kim/Rory McIlroy/Rickie Fowler

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m..: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4