Who won last year’s CJ Cup?

The 2022 CJ CUP will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, SC from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Last year’s champion, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, will be returning to defend his title. McIlroy is sitting atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weekend priced at +650.

In 2021, the CJ Cup was played at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, NV. McIlory finished the weekend at -25, defeating runner-up Collin Morikawa by just a single stroke. Morikawa will also be returning to compete at Congaree, but, at +2800, his odds are significantly longer.

The tournament will bring together six of the world’s top 10 players, with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler just behind McIlroy in the opening odds. Two-time CJ Cup winner Justin Thomas will also return to the field in South Carolina this weekend.

The CJ Cup will be available to watch on the Golf Channel and to stream at NBCSports.com.