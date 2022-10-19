Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester United will play host to Tottenham in midweek action as the Premier League heads into Matchday 12. United currently sit in fifth place as they come off a scoreless draw with Newcastle last week, while Tottenham are coming off a 2-0 win over Everton and continue to hold their third-place spot just behind Manchester City.

Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Old Trafford in Manchester. The Red Devils come in as the slight favorites to win, priced at +145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spurs aren’t far off installed at +185, while a draw comes in at +255. If you’re looking to watch the action live, you’ll be able to catch it via livestream on Peacock.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester United: +145

Draw: +255

Tottenham: +185

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +185

Despite Manchester United finding some better form in EPL play as of late, Spurs have been playing arguably even better as they only picked up their first league loss on October 1 with a 3-1 loss to league-leading Arsenal.

Harry Kane has nine goals on the campaign and would be the league’s scoring leader if not for Erling Haaland with 15 goals in his first 10 games. Last season’s co-Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min has found a bit of form as well, opening his 2022-23 scoring account with a hat trick against Leicester City in September while adding two assists on the season and another two goals in Champions League play.

Manchester United have been able to turn things around after a rough start to the season. They are led by both Antony and Marcus Rashford with two goals each. They sorely missed the services of Christian Eriksen in the game against Newcastle, and the status of the 30-year-old midfielder is still doubtful ahead of the clash with Tottenham. Without Eriksen across their last two matches, the Red Devils have sent in 49 shots but found just one goal.

Tottenham will be missing a key player of their own in Richarlison, who came off the field in their 2-0 win over Everton last weekend with a calf injury. However, with the services of Kane, Son and Ivan Perisic, Spurs still find themselves in a good spot heading into the contest at Old Trafford.

With Tottenham at plus money, it’s not hard to back them in this one as they look to keep pace with, and possibly overtake, Manchester City in midweek action.

