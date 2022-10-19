Week 7 standard wide receivers fantasy football rankings

Week 7 of the NFL season will see four teams on byes. Of course, these teams have heavy hitters for wide receivers, so you will have to look for options to pivot to. Last week saw Brandon Aiyuk, Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Chase Claypool and Dante Pettis all finish as top-10 fantasy wide receivers, just like we all predicted, right? Here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position for Week 7 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Amon-Ra St. Brown was banged up before the team’s Week 6 bye, and you will want to monitor his practice progress this week. Marquise Brown is thought to have suffered a big injury, so the Arizona Cardinals will have to pivot their targets. DeAndre Hopkins can return from his PED suspension this week, and Rondale Moore would be the other wide receiver to look at starting.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Streaming options for Week 7

Lineups are going to be missing Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith due to bye weeks. Rondale Moore plays on the short week on Thursday, but I think he is worth a start. After Thursday, Alec Pierce is starting to catch on with Matt Ryan for the Indianapolis Colts. Tyler Boyd and Michael Gallup both have upside this week in good matchups, even though they aren’t the primary receiver on their teams.

Week 7 fantasy football WR rankings