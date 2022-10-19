Week 7 D/ST fantasy football rankings

We have some pretty stout fantasy defenses on bye this week, as the Bills and Eagles D/STs rank second and third in fantasy points. But, thankfully D/STs are so incredibly random, that you still have a similr shot at putting up numbers with a streaming option.

Streaming options for Week 7

The Patriots D/ST now has the most fantasy points in the league, but are still rostered at just 64% at Yahoo. This week, Bill Belichick will look to pass legendary Bears head coach George Halas on the all-time wins list to take possession of second place to Don Shula. Plus, they face a Bears team that has not been offensively inclined this season. Things set up well for this defense.

The Jets ground game is humming along, but they are pretty one dimensional. The Broncos are awful offensively, but their defense continues to put up strong numbers.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 fantasy football defense and special teams rankings