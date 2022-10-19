Week 7 standard tight ends fantasy football rankings

The tight end position for fantasy football has been all over the place. Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews remain at the top, but Taysom Hill, Mike Gesicki, Will Dissly and Daniel Bellinger all find themselves as top-11 tight ends on the year. Tyler Conklin looked like he would be a steal for your team but has fallen apart the last few weeks. With the rollercoaster ride that is tight ends this year, here is how we are handling the position for your Week 7 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

You likely weren’t playing him, but Albert Okwuegbunam was banged up in the Denver Broncos' last game. Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is also dealing with an injury and may not play this week. Pat Freiermuth and Cameron Brate are dealing with head/neck injuries and could be limited or inactive this week.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Streaming options for Week 7

With these teams on bye, you will miss Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, Irv Smith Jr. and Dallas Goedert from your lineups. Hunter Henry may be finally hitting his stride with the New England Patriots, but there is concern that his recent production has been with backup quarterback Mac Jones. Hayden Hurst and Bellinger are solid streaming options, while Mo Alie-Cox has a great matchup but is a desperate dart throw where you're hoping for a touchdown.

Week 7 fantasy football TE rankings