Week 7 standard running backs fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 7 of the NFL season. We are starting to settle in and have gotten a decent idea of how players will be used in their offenses. Then, of course, Kenyan Drake decided to go off as the backup for the Baltimore Ravens last week, reminding us that anything can happen in fantasy football which keeps it interesting. Here is how we are approaching the RB position for fantasy football in Week 7.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor has missed his last two games so his practice participation is certainly something to monitor to see if you can get another week out of Deon Jackson being fantasy relevant. D’Andre Swift missed his last two games before the team’s Week 6 bye week but is expected to be back this week.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Streaming options for Week 7

This week will see Devin Singletary, Darrell Henderson, Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell all on bye. You have may have to look down the bench when finding a replacement. Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has a good matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and should get a start this week in your lineup.

Tony Pollard has one of the best matchups of the week, taking on the Detroit Lions. Melvin Gordon has been unable to lock down the starting role for the Denver Broncos even given the opportunity but has a good matchup against the New York Jets this week.

Week 7 fantasy football RB rankings