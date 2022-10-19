Week 7 standard flex fantasy football rankings

We head into Week 7 of the NFL season, and there are some heavy hitters on bye this week. Arguably four of the top wide receivers in fantasy football will be off this week, which will see depth names for other teams rising to your flex spot. While looking at players that are expected to be active and their matchups, here is how we are approaching the flex spot in Week 7 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

There are some running back injuries that you should keep track of this week. Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two games, and Damien Harris could be out again this week. D’Andre Swift missed his last two games before the team’s bye week but was expected to be able to return this week.

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is feared to have suffered a big injury, but the team is also getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension. There will still be targets to be had in the offense on a short week so look for some depth for Arizona.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Streaming options for Week 7

While I am never a fan of using someone in your flex spot for the Thursday night game, there are still some players you can start in your lineup that would’ve been in that spot. Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin (if James Conner doesn't play) and WR Rondale Moore should find a spot in your lineups just from the expected workload. They only have flex appeal, but put them in a starting spot for maximum lineup flexibility through the weekend.

Tony Pollard has a great matchup against Detroit, as does Romeo Doubs against the Washington Commanders' defense. I also like Darius Slayton against the Jacksonville Jaguars and JuJu Smith-Schuster against the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 7 fantasy football Flex rankings