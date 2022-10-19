Week 7 kickers fantasy football rankings

Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and depending on your league’s playoff format, you could be at the halfway point of your fantasy football season. So far this season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop is the K1 in fantasy football. Other surprises include Greg Zuerlein as the K9 and Cade York and Chris Boswell tied as the K11. Here is how we are approaching the kicker position for Week 7.

Injury news to monitor

Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury but put the team on his back in a Week 6 OT win by nailing the game-winning field goal. Other than that, the kicker position is relatively healthy for fantasy football this week.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Streaming options for Week 7

With these teams on bye, you will be missing Tyler Bass, Matt Gay, Greg Joseph and Jake Elliott from your fantasy lineups. Younghoe Koo has a fantastic matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense should be able to stall the Atlanta Falcons' offense which should lead to more opportunities for Koo. Other kickers with good matchups include Gano, Brandon McManus, Jason Sanders, and Nick Folk.

Week 7 fantasy football kicker rankings