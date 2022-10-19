Moneyline pick for Phillies vs Padres in Game 2 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies drew first blood in the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 1, 2-0. Game 2 from San Diego’s Petco Park is scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies will send right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound while the Padres will look to lefty Blake Snell to help them knot this best-of-7 series. Let’s take a look at the moneyline for this game from DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs Padres Game 2 moneyline odds

PHI: -105

SD: -115

Power and pitching. That’s how most teams win in the playoffs these days, and that was the recipe for the Phillies’ Game 1 victory. Kyle Schwarber blasted one of the longest and hardest-hit home runs in postseason history while the Phils’ pitching staff, led by starter Zack Wheeler, held the Padres to just one hit.

It could be much of the same for Philadelphia today with Aaron Nola on the bump. Nola has tossed 12.2 scoreless innings during these playoffs, and his scoreless streak extends to 20.1 innings dating back to the regular season. He faced San Diego at Petco back in June and allowed only one run over seven frames, striking out 10. Snell can dominate like that at times — he posted an impressive 12.9 K/9 rate over his final 17 regular-season starts — but then there are also outings in which his command is sorely lacking.

Even with lefty sluggers such as Schwarber and Bryce Harper, the Phillies had a higher slugging percentage and OPS against southpaws than right-handed pitchers this season. They may not do much damage tonight, but they will do just enough with Nola on the mound to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Citizens Bank Park.

Pick: PHI -105