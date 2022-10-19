 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS Game 2 via live stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s FOX/FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the Padres and Phillies.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face off in Game 2 of the NLCS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies were able to steal Game 1 on the road 2-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Zack Wheeler pitched seven innings of one-hit baseball with eight strikeouts in the series opener. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit home runs to lead the offense. The Padres’ bats went absolutely cold, managing just one hit and three base runners the entire game. That will need to change in Game 2 if the Padres want to hang around in this series.

Phillies vs. Padres Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Blake Snell
First pitch: 4:35 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Padres -115, Phillies -105
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

