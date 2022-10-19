 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Padres host the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 from Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies defeated the Padres 2-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 series lead. Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. San Diego only had three base runners the entire game.

Now the Padres will turn to lefty Blake Snell in Game 2 to stop the bleeding. Aaron Nola will pitch for the Phillies in an attempt to sweep both games in San Diego before heading back home to Philly. The Padres’ bats will need to do something in order to tie this series.

Phillies vs Padres, Game 2 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

