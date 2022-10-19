What channel is Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 from Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies defeated the Padres 2-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 series lead. Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. San Diego only had three base runners the entire game.

Now the Padres will turn to lefty Blake Snell in Game 2 to stop the bleeding. Aaron Nola will pitch for the Phillies in an attempt to sweep both games in San Diego before heading back home to Philly. The Padres’ bats will need to do something in order to tie this series.

Phillies vs Padres, Game 2 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app