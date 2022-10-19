 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Yankees vs Astros in ALCS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Yankees and Astros.

By DKNation Staff
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros looks on after flying out during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face off the ALCS for the third time in the past six seasons. Game 1 of the series will be Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees waste no time going right from a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians to facing the Astros in the ALCS. New York got past Cleveland with a 5-1 win on Tuesday night in the Bronx. The Astros haven’t played since Saturday after sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Yankees vs Astros Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Justin Verlander
First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Yankees +170, Astros -200
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

More From DraftKings Nation