How to watch Yankees vs Astros in ALCS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face off the ALCS for the third time in the past six seasons. Game 1 of the series will be Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees waste no time going right from a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians to facing the Astros in the ALCS. New York got past Cleveland with a 5-1 win on Tuesday night in the Bronx. The Astros haven’t played since Saturday after sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Yankees vs Astros Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Yankees +170, Astros -200

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app