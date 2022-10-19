 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Yankees vs Astros ALCS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Astros host the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Matt Carpenter, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees react to Giancarlo Stanton three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees head to Texas to take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS in the 2022 MLB postseason. This is the third time the Yankees and Astros have faced each other in the ALCS in the past six seasons. The Yankees needed five games to take down the Cleveland Guardians in their ALDS. The Astros swept the Mariners in their series over the weekend.

The Yankees are in a tough spot entering Game 1 having no rest between games. It could play to the advantage of their bats. We saw Justin Verlander struggle early on against the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS after a long layover. Plus, the M’s had only two days between games. Other than that thought, this game should be all Astros. They had a better lineup and better/rested starting pitching. Taillon didn’t even record an out in Game 2 of the ALDS, taking the loss in extra innings to the Guardians. This will be an uphill battle for the Yankees in this series.

Yankees vs Astros, Game 1 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

More From DraftKings Nation