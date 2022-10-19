Pick on the Total for the Yankees-Astros game on October 19

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros begin their series to decide who will represent the American League in the World Series as the Astros look to defend home field advantage with their veteran ace on Wednesday.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros (-180, 6.5)

Justin Verlander posted a 1.75 ERA during the regular season and entered the postseason having allowed three runs or fewer in 15 straight starts, but is coming off off surrendering six runs in four innings in Game One if the American League Divisional Series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros managed to win game one behind an offense the generated eight runs in that game and overall are second in the American League in home runs, pounding six home runs in three games against the Mariners in the divisional series.

The Yankees are number one in the American League in home runs and are coming off of pounding nine home runs in five games in their series win over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees give the start to Jameson Taillon, who did not make a start in the team’s series win over the Guardians, but gave up two runs in the 10th inning of the team’s Game Two loss to the Guardians.

With the Yankees not getting a day off entering this series, their pitching rotation is not set to their liking and it will lead to a high scoring Game One.

The Play: Yankees vs. Astros Over 6.5