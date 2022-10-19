 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Schwarber hit a prodigious, record-setting home run in NLCS Game 1 vs. Padres [VIDEO]

This is one of the longest homers in MLB postseason history.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run during the sixth inning of game one of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber’s sixth-inning solo homer was a crucial part of the Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 1 victory on Tuesday night over the San Diego Padres. But it was also much more than just another home run.

It was a blast that Phillies fans and home run enthusiasts won’t soon forget. First, bask in its glory:

The view from the second deck is even better:

So as you could probably tell from the caption on that first tweet, this home run landed in the record books as well as somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Here are some of its more significant marks. All of these date to the start of the Statcast Era in 2015:

  • Hardest-hit postseason home run and batted ball (119.7 mph).
  • Hardest-hit Phillies home run in regular season or postseason.
  • Second-longest postseason home run (488 feet).
  • Longest Phillies home run, regular season or postseason.
  • Longest home run of Schwarber’s career in regular season, postseason or Home Run Derby.

That clout was also the longest home run in Petco Park since 2015. Could he top it in Game 2 tonight? Nothing is impossible in baseball.

