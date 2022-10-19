 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the roof be open at Minute Maid Park for Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 1 on Wednesday?

First pitch in Houston is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
2021 World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves v. Houston Astros
A general view of Minute Maid Park with the roof open prior to Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros face off in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET, and the atmosphere inside the retractable-roof stadium will be absolutely electric from the start.

And there won’t be anywhere for all that crowd noise to go as the roof with be closed tonight.

This has nothing to do with the local weather; the skies will be clear over Houston tonight with the temperature dipping into the mid-50s. No, this has everything to do with creating an uncomfortable, raucous environment for the hated visitors.

The Astros are 16-6 at home versus the Yanks since July 2017. That includes a 6-1 playoff record during that span. That home-field advantage is one reason why the Astros are clear favorites on the moneyline tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Houston is listed at -195 while New York is at +165.

