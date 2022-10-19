Andrew Benintendi left off ALCS roster vs. Astros; Frankie Montas added

The New York Yankees announced their roster for the ALCS vs. the Houston Astros. Check out the full list below:

Our roster is set for the ALCS #RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDNb1nuLtK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022

The Yankees left off DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi, who remain sidelined with injuries. Frankie Montas is the most notable addition along with rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. Marwin Gonzalez was left off after playing in the ALDS vs. the Guardians. Greg Weissert was added in the bullpen as well. Tim Locastro is also on the roster.

The LeMahieu news is disappointing since it seemed like he may be able to return for the ALCS. Benintendi likely won’t be back this season at this point. There’s a chance DJ would be able to return IF the Yankees advance to the World Series. Peraza is an unknown. He’s a better bat than Gonzalez and is a better fielder than Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop. IKF has been awful defensively at short, so we could see Peraza thrown into the fire. The way Cabrera is hitting, it can’t really get much worse.