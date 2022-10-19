DraftKings Marketplace Offering Discounted Reignmakers Football Packs for Remainder of Season

Through six weeks of the football season, DraftKings Reignmakers Football has paid out over $7 million in contest prizes. But there’s still a lot of football left to be played, and DraftKings is helping both season-long Reginmakers players and newcomers can get the edge they need.

Discounted Packs

With the remaining utility being reflected by secondary market prices, DraftKings will be discounting the remaining packs on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Here are the key details to know about this development:

The discounts begin Week 7.

The discount will be up to 10% off until after Week 9.

Momentum packs and Elevate Reignmakers packs will be discounted until they are sold out in the DraftKings Marketplace.

The discount does not apply to Booster packs or SuperStar packs.

After Week 9, the discounts will be up to 20% off.

After Week 12, the discounts will be up to 30% off.

After Week 15, the discounts will be up to 40% off.

