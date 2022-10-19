 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hackett: Melvin Gordon III will start against the Jets in Week 7

The Broncos backfield is looking a little ugly for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Broncos were beaten by a last second field goal, but for fantasy football, one of the biggest questions was, what happed to Melvin Gordon? Well, he was benched for Latavius Murray, as we learned after the game. He was not happy about the turn of events and aired his frustrations.

Now, head coach Nathaniel Hackett says that he spoke to Gordon and that he will start in Week 7 against the Jets.

Fantasy football implications

What can we learn from this statement by Hackett? Well, probably not a whole lot. We know that Gordon will at least get the first snap of the game, but after that, we just don’t know how things will break down. And really, with three backs getting snaps, which includes Mike Boone receiving passing gown work, this committee might not be useful for fantasy.

