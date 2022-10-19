Hackett: Melvin Gordon III will start against the Jets in Week 7

On Monday night, the Broncos were beaten by a last second field goal, but for fantasy football, one of the biggest questions was, what happed to Melvin Gordon? Well, he was benched for Latavius Murray, as we learned after the game. He was not happy about the turn of events and aired his frustrations.

Now, head coach Nathaniel Hackett says that he spoke to Gordon and that he will start in Week 7 against the Jets.

Hackett not only talked with Melvin Gordon, he said he would start vs Jets. #9sports pic.twitter.com/qV8Y8Nmrzu — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications

What can we learn from this statement by Hackett? Well, probably not a whole lot. We know that Gordon will at least get the first snap of the game, but after that, we just don’t know how things will break down. And really, with three backs getting snaps, which includes Mike Boone receiving passing gown work, this committee might not be useful for fantasy.