Pacers C Myles Turner ruled out Wednesday vs. Wizards with ankle injury

Turner is a trade candidate for Indiana this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers Fan Jam
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers talks to the crowd during the Pacers Fan Jam on October 9, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Pepper Robinson/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers will be without center Myles Turner for Wednesday’s season opener against the Washington Wizards as the big man is dealing with an ankle injury. Turner is a huge trade chip for the Pacers this season, and will likely be in trade rumors all the way up to the deadline.

This is a new injury for Turner, who has had a history of knee issues during his NBA tenure. We’ll see if he’s badly injured of if this is just a minor sprain in the coming days. For the time being, look for the Pacers to give Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith a majority of the minutes in the frontcourt Wednesday. Jackson got heavy minutes last year and played well, while Smith is a project piece after flaming out with the Suns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pacers are 2-point underdogs against the Wizards in the season opener.

