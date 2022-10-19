Cole Anthony out vs. Pistons Wednesday due to illness

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony, who was in line to start the team’s season opener Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, has been ruled out at the last minute with an illness. Anthony hasn’t officially been placed in health and safety protocols yet, so this could just be him feeling a bit under the weather.

Jalen Suggs will replace him in the starting lineup.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) October 19, 2022

Jalen Suggs will take over as the point guard for the Magic, and he’s going to get heavy minutes since there’s little depth at the position behind him. Anthony is out tonight and Markelle Fultz is also out with a toe injury. RJ Hampton would be the backup point guard in this instance for the Magic.

Orlando is also starting 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and he could get some ball-handling responsibilities tonight. The Magic likely see Banchero as the centerpiece of this offense, so he might be the lead playmaker even if Suggs starts at point guard.