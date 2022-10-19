Darius Garland out for rest of Wednesday’s game against Raptors with eye injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland will not return to Wednesday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury. Garland suffered the injury when he was poked by Gary Trent Jr., who was going for a steal when he hit the Cavaliers guard.

#Cavs Darius Garland has a left eye injury. He is being evaluated by team trainers & doctors. He will not return tonight. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 20, 2022

Garland did leave to go to the locker room on his own power, so this likely isn’t a long-term issue for the Cavaliers. However, it’s a tough start to what was a promising season after the team acquired Donovan Mitchell without giving up a key rotation player. Garland, an All-Star last season, was expected to continue growing as a player alongside the newly acquired shooting guard.

With Garland out for the rest of the game, look for Mitchell, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro to fill out Cleveland’s perimeter minutes. The Cavaliers hold a 57-51 lead over the Raptors at halftime.