Darius Garland out for rest of Wednesday’s game against Raptors with eye injury

The Cavaliers point guard got poked by Gary Trent Jr. going for a steal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three point basket during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 12, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland will not return to Wednesday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury. Garland suffered the injury when he was poked by Gary Trent Jr., who was going for a steal when he hit the Cavaliers guard.

Garland did leave to go to the locker room on his own power, so this likely isn’t a long-term issue for the Cavaliers. However, it’s a tough start to what was a promising season after the team acquired Donovan Mitchell without giving up a key rotation player. Garland, an All-Star last season, was expected to continue growing as a player alongside the newly acquired shooting guard.

With Garland out for the rest of the game, look for Mitchell, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro to fill out Cleveland’s perimeter minutes. The Cavaliers hold a 57-51 lead over the Raptors at halftime.

