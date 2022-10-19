Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin make early Rookie of the Year statements

The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year race was expected to be somewhat tight, with Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero entering the year listed as a somewhat heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Banchero got his rookie campaign off to an awesome start Wednesday with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He opened the season at +200 to win the honor.

On the other side of that result was point guard Jaden Ivey, who dazzled with 19 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds. He looks like a solid fit next to Cade Cunningham, which is good news for Detroit’s rebuild and future. Ivey opened the season at +700 to win the award.

Elsewhere in the Central division, the Indiana Pacers got 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench from Bennedict Mathurin. The Arizona combo guard should be getting more minutes, especially if Chris Duarte is out for a bit. Mathurin was listed at +1200 to win Rookie of the Year at the start of the season.