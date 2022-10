Opening odds for Week 5 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The coming week features a pair of potentially huge AFC division matchups. The Bengals and Ravens put their 2-2 records on the line in the AFC North while the 3-1 Dolphins will travel to face the 2-2 Jets with both teams looking to maintain some semblance of pace with the Bills in the AFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 5 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 5 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the rest of the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Oct 2

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -165, Colts +140

Sep 30

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -140, Colts +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -3

Opening moneyline: Broncos -155, Colts +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

Sep 30

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Oct 2

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 30

Point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -8

Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320

Oct 2

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 30

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Oct 2

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165

Oct 2

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185

Sep 30

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -4.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165

Oct 2

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 30

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125

Oct 2

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

Sep 30

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450

Oct 2

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

Oct 2

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Oct 2

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160

Sep 30

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140

Oct 2

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205

Sep 30

Point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160

Oct 2

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200

Sep 30

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110

Oct 2

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Sep 30

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100

Oct 2

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 30

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165