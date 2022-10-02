Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Bucs on Sunday Night Football

The Week 4 Sunday slate will wrap up with a blockbuster game on Sunday, October 2. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Injuries

Kansas City has already ruled out DE Michael Danna (calf) for Sunday night’s game. Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), DE Joshua Kaindoh (illness) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) are all listed as questionable.

The Bucs have ruled out DT Akiem Hicks with a foot injury. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) is listed as doubtful for the game. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee) and T Donovan Smith (elbow) are questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Captain’s Chair

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs — $16,200

Kelce will cost you a pretty penny for your DFS lineup, but he has shown that he is worth it. He is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target, and that pays dividends. Tampa Bay is giving up the 12th most DFS points to opposing tight ends and now has to face the league’s best. Kelce has 17 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $15,000

Brady is the GOAT for a reason. While he isn't tallying the stats that he used to, he is still a valuable DFS asset. The Chiefs defense is giving up ninth-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. Brady will have Mike Evans back this week and is expected to have Chris Godwin too. This continues to give him upside and is worthy of a captain’s selection.

Value Plays

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $3,600

Brate and Brady just haven't ever been able to get on the same page. Despite Brady often having a star tight end around him, the trend just hasn't passed on to Brate. That being said, when you are looking for value plays, you are trying to maximize value. The Bucs are expected to have more pass-catchers healthy this week, but Brate doesn't lose his value. The Chiefs are giving up the ninth-most DFS points to opposing tight ends, so flex Brate in your lineup.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs — $5,600

When you are a pass-catcher for Mahomes, you are going to have upside when it comes to scoring fantasy points. Valdes-Scantling has caught 10 of his 18 targets for 105 yards in three games this season. The Tampa Bay defense is dominant at stopping the run but gives up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wideouts. If MVS is ruled inactive for this game, flex Mecole Hardman ($5,200) in this spot.