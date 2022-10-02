Breaking down NFL betting splits for Chiefs vs. Bucs on Week 4 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up with a potential Super Bowl preview. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bucs, Week 4 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bucs are 1-point favorites. 80% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? Kansas City is coming into this one off a bad loss to the Indianapolis Colts that has them motivated. The Chiefs are one-point underdogs but are healthier than the Bucs, who could be without three of their top four wide receivers. Even on the road, I think the public is correct, and Kansas City is the choice here.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 52% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? Of the combined six games these teams have played, four (including all three of the Bucs’ games) would have hit the under, while two would have hit the over. The Tampa Bay defense has been one of the best in the league, while their offense has been riddled with injuries. The Chiefs are coming off a bad loss to the Indianapolis Colts and should be able to get back on track this week. I like the over here.

Betting the moneyline: The Buccaneers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -115. Moneyline odds for the Chiefs are at -105. 66% of the handle and 66% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? Tampa Bay has a clear advantage on the defensive side of the ball while Kansas City has the better offense. There is genuine concern about the Bucs' ability to move the ball with their injuries. Even with Tom Brady on their side, they will have to face Patrick Mahomes coming off a loss. This is expected to be a close game, but I think the public is right, and the Chiefs will win.