NFL DFS targets, values for Week 4 Sunday game slate

The NFL nears the quarter-mark of the regular season with its Week 4 slate for Sunday, October 2 which features 14 games throughout the day. Two of the top young quarterbacks go head-to-head as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Fans will also be treated to a Super Bowl LV rematch for the nightcap, as the Kansas City Chiefs travel for a bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays Week 4 of the NFL season for classic games.

Top plays

Josh Allen, BUF vs. BAL ($8,400) — The Bills’ high-powered offense is led by their MVP candidate in Allen, who has as favorable of a matchup as they come in Week 4. Baltimore’s defense is ranked dead-last with the highest average passing yards per game (353.3) surrendered through the first three weeks. Allen and the Bills should be especially motivated to bounce back after their crushing loss in Week 3, which makes Allen a top DFS play on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. JAX ($8,200) — The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the league and they are arguably the favorites in the NFC today. Their fifth-ranked scoring offense (28.7 PPG) is led by Hurts under center, who arguably has taken a leap and is in full command of the loaded offense around him. Hurts is averaging 305.3 passing yards per game this season, and is situated for another strong performance as they welcome the Jaguars on Sunday.

Values

Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. NE ($6,300) — New England may have trouble generating offense on Sunday with Mac Jones out due to injury. The Patriots are a top-10 team against the pass, but they now head on the road to Lambeau Field against arguably their toughest opponent in the pocket this season. With the quarterback advantage in their back pocket, expect Rodgers to exploit the Patriots through the air.

Jamaal Williams, DET vs. SEA ($6,100) — Williams steps in for the injured D'Andre Swift in the backfield, and he has a favorable matchup as the icing on the cake. Williams is coming off a Week 3 performance with 20 carries for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and now faces a Seahawks defense that is tied for second-to-last in rushing yards per game allowed (157.0). Playing at home should give an extra advantage for Williams to be a DFS value play in Week 4.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. LVR ($5,500) — Jeudy’s best performance came all the way back in Week 1, and he’s struggled to find consistency in a Broncos offense that is clearly working out some play-calling issues. Jeudy could have a chance to shine against a Raiders defense that is banged up in Week 4, with starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin questionable with a knee injury and safety Tre’Von Moehrig’s status unclear as he nurses a hip injury.