Opening odds for Colts vs. Broncos matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Colts fell to the Titans on Sunday after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs the previous week. They were limited to just 38 yards rushing, and were done in by three turnovers, losing 24-17.

The Broncos were also dealt a loss today at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both of their starting running backs — Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon — left the game with injuries, and they were held to just 85 yards on the ground in today’s 32-23 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Broncos in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -165, Colts +140

Sep 30

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -140, Colts +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -3

Opening moneyline: Broncos -155, Colts +135

Early pick: Colts +3

The Colts already have a strong run defense, and with Williams and Gordon both potentially injured, they should be able to force the Broncos to score through the air. Russell Wilson has not found consistent success this season in his passing game, so if the Colts can limit turnovers, they should be able to cover the spread on TNF.