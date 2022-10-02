Opening odds for Giants vs. Packers matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 in London, England.

The Giants (3-1) were able to eke out a win against the Chicago Bears today despite both of their quarterbacks being injured, resulting in RB Saquon Barkley taking snaps in shotgun formation. Starting QB Daniel Jones is questionable to return for Week 5.

The Packers escaped the New England Patriots in overtime, kept close despite the Pats playing their third-string QB, rookie Bailey Zappe, for the majority of the game after Mac Jones’ backup suffered a concussion. Aaron Rodgers was 21-for-35 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and one interception today.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Packerse in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

Sep 30

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Early pick: Packers -7.5

The Packers’ wide receivers (and tight ends) continue to impress, and with the Giants’ QB situation up in the air while Green Bay remains relatively healthy, they should be able to cover this spread. The Giants have narrowly escaped several mediocre teams, and the Packers are anything but this season.