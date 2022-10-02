Opening odds for Steelers vs. Bills matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Steelers and Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Kenny Pickett era may be underway in Pittsburgh. Despite losing to the New York Jets 24-20, Pickett started in the second half and immediately brought a spark of energy to a 1-3 team that could use it. Meanwhile, the Bills trailed 20-3 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 but stormed back to score 20 straight points and knock off the Ravens 23-20. Buffalo now moves to 3-1 on the season and will look to keep pace in the face for the AFC East crown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Bills in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Sep 30

Point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -8

Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320

Early pick: Bills -14

Buffalo’s top-five ranked offense at home should be able to outmatch the Steelers, especially if Pickett is expected to make his first regular-season start of his career. Pittsburgh’s 19th-ranked scoring offense will need to match every point that Josh Allen adds to the scoreboard, but the Bills’ defense should be able to make that job difficult. Pittsburgh also ranks just 22nd against the pass, which illustrates how difficult the task could be to contain Stefon Diggs and the Bills' high-powered passing attack.