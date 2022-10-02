Opening odds for Chargers vs. Browns matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Chargers and Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Chargers bounced back from an underwhelming loss in Week 3 with a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. After being relatively quiet through the first three weeks, Austin Ekeler had a game to remember with 109 total yards and three combined touchdowns. The Browns held a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter but were outscored 13-7 in the final 15 minutes to lose 23-20 to the Atlanta Falcons. The loss moves Cleveland to 2-2 on the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Browns in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

Early pick: Chargers -

The Browns playing at home makes this game an intriguing matchup, but at the end of the day overall talent should win out here. The key advantage working in the Chargers’ favor is having Justin Herbert under center and with the line discrepancy between these two less than a field goal one can be more confident in Herbert leading Los Angeles to a close win. Cleveland’s defense is ranked 17th against the pass, and as long as the Chargers play through Herbert in the pocket they should outmatch Cleveland’s chances of countering with Jacoby Brissett.