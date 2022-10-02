Opening odds for Texans vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Texans and Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Texans are still searching for their first win of the season after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-24 in Week 4, despite a 131 rushing yard performance from Dameon Pierce, who also found the endzone. The Jaguars have arguably taken a leap this season, and they gave the Philadelphia Eagles a run for their money despite losing 29-21 in a one possession game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Jaguars in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Early pick: Jaguars -7

Jacksonville has a top-10 scoring offense this year with an average of 28.0 points per game, while the Texans counter with just 16.3 points per game scored to start the season. The Jaguars' offense should have a much easier obstacle ahead of them in Week 5 as they play at home, and they should benefit from Houston’s dead-last ranked defense against the run, with an average of 202.3 rushing yards allowed per game. The Jaguars have the quarterback advantage in this one with Lawrence over Davis Mills, justifying the pick in this one.