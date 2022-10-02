Opening odds for Bears vs. Vikings matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Bears and Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Bears fell to 2-2 following a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Chicago had a chance to potentially push the game into overtime as they came within a one-score possession, but a muffed punt return in the closing minutes sealed the loss. Across the pond, the Vikings moved to 3-1 with a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota was the beneficiary of a missed “double doink” field goal attempt, as Wil Lutz failed to convert a potential tying field goal in the closing seconds.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Vikings in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165

Early pick: Vikings -7

Minnesota is ranked in the top-10 in passing attempts per game (39.7), so the Vikings know to attack Chicago’s Achilles heel. Oppositely, the Bears average 15.0 pass attempts per game, and if the Bears hope to win or make this game close they will need to place their faith in Justin Fields to look downfield. With little belief in that coming to fruition, the Vikings should confidently outscore the Bears given their heavy advantage in talent on the offensive side of the ball.