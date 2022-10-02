Opening odds for Lions vs. Patriots matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Lions and Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Lions just missed out on moving to .500 on the season, falling to the Seattle Seahawks 48-45 in an unexpectedly high-scoring affair. Despite the number of weapons missing due to injury, Jared Goff finished with 378 yards passing and four touchdowns on the day, as they prepare for a Patriots team that also missed out in a tightly-contested win. New England, being forced to play with third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe under center, fell to the Green Bay Packers 27-24 in overtime, which can be deemed a silver lining if Zappe is again asked to be the starter in Week 5.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Patriots in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190

Early pick: Lions +2.5

The uncertainty under center hinders the scoring potential for the Patriots, no matter how well Bill Belichick and staff can formulate an offensive strategy. Meanwhile, the Lions entered Week 4 as the second-highest scoring team in the NFL (31.7 PPG), and if they welcome back some offensive weapons that were absent on Sunday it’s clear they have the talent advantage. At the very least, Detroit should keep this a closely contested affair with their knack for putting points on the scoreboard.