Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Saints matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Seahawks and Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Seahawks have been a surprisingly competitive team through the first quarter of the season, and they’re coming off a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Geno Smith continues to be efficient under center, completing 22-of-30 pass attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The Saints are just 1-3 following a close 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. New Orleans had a chance to extend the game into overtime, but a Wil Lutz “double doink” field goal attempt resulted in a close loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Saints in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185

Sep 30

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -4.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165

Early pick: Seahawks +5

Despite the many questions about the Seahawks heading into this season, Smith looks to have a comfortable command of the offense as Seattle has largely remained competitive through the quarter-mark of the season. Meanwhile, New Orleans’ offense has been plagued with the injury-bug after the health status of Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara seems to be up in the air. Given their performance through the first four weeks, I like the Seahawks to keep this game competitive in Week 5.