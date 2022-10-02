Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Jets matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Dolphins and Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.

The Dolphins saw their undefeated record come to an end following a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, but the loss of Tua Tagovailoa due to injury clouds the team as they prepare for this Week 5 contest. On the other side, the Jets came away with a significant 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Zach Wilson’s season debut. Wilson returned from a knee injury sustained in the preseason and finished with 252 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Jets in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125

Early pick: Dolphins -3

In Tagovailoa’s absence, the veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater performed well, completing 14-of-23 pass attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The quarterback change may limit the Dolphins’ offensive potential to an extent, but Mike McDaniels is a crafty play-caller and Bridgewater looked more than comfortable under center. Miami still boasts the overall talent advantage on both sides of the ball and should still cover in this Week 5 bout.