Opening odds for Falcons vs. Bucs matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Falcons and Bucs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Falcons moved to 2-2 following a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Despite being outgained through the air, Atlanta won the rushing advantage 202 yards to the Browns’ 177, while finishing with a game-sealing interception off of Jacoby Brissett in the closing moments. The Buccaneers will look to get back-to-back wins as they await their Week 4 Sunday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will also be a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Buccaneers in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

Sep 30

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450

Early pick: Bucs -8.5

The Falcons have a number of intriguing players on offense that should keep the game interesting, but with home-field advantage in play, the Bucs should add this game to the win column. Ahead of their Sunday night matchup, Tampa Bay’s defense has been the best in the NFL with the fewest opposing points allowed per game (9.0). As long as the Bucs can keep Marcus Mariota and company in check, Tom Brady should be able to lead the offense to victory.