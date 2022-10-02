Opening odds for Titans vs. Commanders matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Titans and Commanders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Titans' offense may be back on track following a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Ryan Tannehill was efficient in the win, completing 17-of-21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Additionally, Derrick Henry ran rampant with 114 rushing yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. The Commanders have now lost three straight after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 in Week 4. Carson Wentz was picked off twice through the air as they had no answer for CeeDee Lamb, who finished with 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Commanders in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

Early pick: Commanders +2.5

The Commanders have scored just 18 combined points in the last two weeks, albeit they did face back-to-back formidable defenses in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Conversely, the Titans rank 29th against the run and 24th against the pass. Washington’s offense should be able to get back on track as they return back home for this Week 5 contest.