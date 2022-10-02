Opening odds for Eagles vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Eagles and Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

The Eagles had a slight scare after going down 14-0 early to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Philadelphia remains undefeated following a 29-21 win in Week 4. Miles Sanders had his way against the Jaguars' defense on the ground, totaling 134 yards on 27 carries while finding the endzone twice. The Cardinals got back on track in Week 4, albeit against an inferior Carolina Panthers team with a 26-16 win. Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two scores as Marquise Brown saw a team-high 11 targets, hauling in six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Cardinals in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200

Sep 30

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110

Early pick: Eagles -6

The Cardinals may have had a convincing win in Week 4, but it came against a clearly inferior Panthers team. Meanwhile, the Eagles are the only undefeated team and they rank in the top-10 in both points scored per game (28.7) and fewest points allowed (16.7). Philadelphia has a high-powered offense to compliment a stout defense, and they should remain undefeated in Week 5.